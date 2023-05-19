Curbing the abuse of medications

A pharmacist is a professional whose job is to dispense prescription of drugs in a hospital or a retail pharmacy. On the other hand, a medical doctor (trained in human medicine), also referred to as a physician, is a medical practitioner who treats people with the use of medication. He is licensed to treat and heal the sick. The right thing to do from the above analogy if one feels unwell is to see a physician or a medical doctor who examines a patient after which recommendations are made about the correct medications to be used. It is the job of a pharmacist to now receive the recommendations and act on them by giving the necessary medications to treat the sickness. With the increase of…