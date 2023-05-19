FG accessed $750m World Bank loan to scale up NG-CARES Programme — Minister  Separato

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has said that under the Social Protection Agenda, the Federal Government has accessed a World Bank confessional loan of US$750 million on behalf of 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Agba, who disclosed this on Friday in his keynote address delivered at the maiden Ministerial Town Hall meeting on NG-CARES held in Enugu, said that it was a swift response to the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister who was represented by the Chairman, Federal CARES Technical Committee, Rev. Aso Vakporaye explained that the loan was to stimulate the local economy and increase household’s consumption…