Gunmen behead youth leader in Kogi

Some gunmen have beheaded a middle-aged man, Daddy Noah after abducting him from his village, Patanyi, a river rine village in Bagana ward of Omala Local Government Area of Kogi state.

It was gathered that the gunmen beheaded him and threw the corpse into River Benue in Kogi state.

The incident was said to have occurred when Noah, in the company of his friends went on a hunting expedition, then the gunmen stormed the forest and abducted him while his other friends escaped.

The deceased according to locals was one of the people defending his clan, Ihiankpe against the Otutubatu clan, who have been up in arms against each other over the control of the Bagana community in Omala LGA.

It was…