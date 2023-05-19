Igbos should produce next Senate President if.. — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said Igbos should have produced next Senate President ahead of the 10th National Assembly that will be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, if they had had better representation in terms of leadership.

He explained that the Igbos are problems of themselves and they have lost political credence in the country due to the division caused by greedy leaders looking for positions.

He disclosed this in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday.

‘’Sincerely, Igbos should be the next senate president. They should ordinarily have become the next president of Nigeria but they are the problems of…