Inheritance in Islam (IV) – Tribune Online

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an, Hadid, 57:1-3, says, “Whatever is in the heavens and on earth, let it declare the praises and glory of God for He is Exalted in Might, the Wise. To Him belongs the dominion of the heavens and the earth. It is He Who gives life and death; and He has power over all things. He is the First and the last, the Evident and the Immanent and He has full knowledge of all things”.

In the scheme of estate distribution in Islamic inheritance, all estates are expected to be checked and written with the representatives of the heirs concerned present. Though some household goods should be sold at the current market value and…