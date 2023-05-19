NSCDC gets new Commandant in Anambra

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Friday, witnessed a change of baton in its leadership.

Comdt. Edwin Nkemakolam Osuala took over the command as the 15th substantive State Commandant from Comdt. Chikere Isidore who has been redeployed to NSCDC Zone E, Zonal Headquarters Owerri, Imo State .

Osuala who assured Anambra residents of adequate security, said he will ensure that every officer discharged his duty with the highest level of efficiency and professionalism.

His words,” I want to commend the outgoing Commandant for his remarkable achievements while he piloted the affairs of the Command. He has done his best , we will build…