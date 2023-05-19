Police parade 110 suspects for criminal offences in Borno

Borno State Police Command has said it had recovered arms and ammunition while parading no fewer than 110 suspects in connection with different criminal offences in the state.

The Commissioner in the state, Mr Abdu Umar disclosed this to newsmen in Maiduguri on Friday in which he said that the offences committed by the suspects include armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, defilement, attempted murder, stealing, and unlawful possession of firearms, among others.

According to him, the arrest of the suspects was made between January to May of this year due to the review of operational strategies which enhanced intelligence capacity and strong synergy between the Police, Military and sister…