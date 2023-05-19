The court ruling on NBC

ON May 10, the Federal High Court in Abuja gave an order of perpetual injunction restraining the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from imposing fines on broadcast stations in the country henceforth. Justice James Omotosho gave the order as he pronounced judgment in a suit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Media Rights Agenda against the NBC for its imposition of a fine of N500,000 each on 45 broadcast stations for alleged violation of its code. While delivering the judgement, he also set aside the N500,000 fines imposed on each of the 45 broadcast stations by the NBC on March 1, 2019. The court was emphatic in declaring the NBC Act, which gives the commission the power to be…