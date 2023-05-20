472 Abuja UTC shop owners, traders relocate to temporary site

Over 472 shop owners and traders in Union Trading Company (UTC) building, popularly known as UTC Area 10 market are to relocate to the completed temporary site beside the existing market.

This followed the agreement signed by Abuja Investment Company Limited on behalf of the Federal Capital Territory Administration with Urban Shelter Limited in 2021.

The technical coordinator, Urban Shelter Limited, Engr Ayodele Kolawole disclosed this during the inspection of the temporary market site on Saturday.

He said necessary measures have been put in place to ensure that nobody is disrupted of his or her livelihood or shortchanged anybody.

According to him, the UTC market building was becoming a slum…