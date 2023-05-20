AMVCA 2023: Kunle Afolayan wins ‘Best Indigenous Language’, Yoruba, for Anikulapo

Nigerian producer and director, Kunle Afolayan, has won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award, AMVCA) 2023 award on ‘Best Indigenous Language’ (Yoruba) for Anikulapo.

Femi Adebayo’s King of Thieves (Agesinkole), Funke Akindele’s Battle on Buka Street, Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood, and Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo, Kayode Kasum’s Ile Owo, Mugisha Morris’ Tembele and Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi’s Four Four Forty-Four slugged it out in the Best Overall Movie category.

The event which is the 9th edition is currency ongoing at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The award which has been described as one of the biggest entertainment events in…