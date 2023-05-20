Buhari inaugurates NSCDC Plateau Command, staff college

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ Command and Staff College, Jos, Plateau State and inaugurated 500 Course 1 participant, nominated from various commands and formations of the Corps across the nation.

Buhari who was ably represented by a former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), commended the Commandant-General of NSCDC and the Corps for its steady growth and urged full compliance with the demands of the training program.

“I encourage all participants to ensure they maximise the opportunity afforded them by the training and ensure they exhibit a high level of discipline during the course and in the discharge of their…