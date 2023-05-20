Ex-Gov Ahmed commiserates with Erin-Ile over monarch’s death

Immediate past Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, says the passing of Elerin of Erin-Ile, Oba AbdulGaniyu Ajibola Olusokun II (MFR) is a significant loss felt by all Kwarans.

In a condolence message issued via Facebook, Alhaji Ahmed described the late Elerin as a remarkable monarch whose contributions to the development, peace, and advancement of Erin-Ile and its people are indelible.

“I join the Erin-Ile community in mourning a remarkable monarch who exemplified visionary leadership, dedicating himself to advancing the ancient town and its people. Indeed, he was a notable partner in building enduring peace and unity in the state.

The late Elerin played a pivotal role in…