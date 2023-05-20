Is microwave dangerous? – Tribune Online

I use the Microwave oven a lot because of my busy schedule which does not allow me to cook all the time. However, I read somewhere about the possible dangers of using microwave. Kindly enlighten me.

Chuka(by SMS)

The use of microwave ovens to cook food has been a major source of debate for decades. While some people believe that microwaving food is dangerous and can cause health problems, others believe that microwaves are a safe and convenient way to quickly prepare meals. While both sides can agree that microwaving food does not provide the same nutritional value as traditional cooking methods, there is no scientific evidence that food prepared in a microwave oven is bad for your…