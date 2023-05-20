My son’s tonsils – Tribune Online

My 5-year-old son recently had an infection of the Tonsils called, Tonsillitis. The doctor wants to remove the tonsils but I am worried if this is right.

Bunmi (by SMS)

Sometimes, it is necessary to remove the tonsils. When carried out under the hands of a qualified doctor, the procedure is safe and highly recommended. However, being a first line of defense against respiratory infections, its removal may lead to an increase in the rate of chest infections in some children.