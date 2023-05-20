My wife’s business takes her away from home all the time — Husband

Matero Local Court in Zambia, has ordered a man to buy his wife chicken and chips from a popular eatery, Hungry Lion after the court reconciled the couple after some disputes.

Mumba Simwanza sued Bridget Simazembwe after he got tired of her spending most of her time away from home on business ventures.

Bridget told the court that she was forced to work hard because she was the one paying their children’s university fees since her husband refused to take up the responsibility.

Bridget added that her husband runs a shop and collects rent from their nine tenants, but still fails to pay their child’s fees.

The magistrate, Harriet Mulenga asked Mumba if he wanted his wife to stop doing…