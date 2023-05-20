Oguntoye Twins named International Cultural Ambassadors

The National Commission for Museums and Monuments, National Museum of Unity, Ibadan has named Ambassadors Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye as International Cultural Ambassadors.

The brothers, who hold the title of The Most Famous Twins in African Tourism, were decorated in Ibadan during the celebration of the 2023 International Museum Day at an event held at the Oba Alado Awaye Hall of the Museum in Ibadan.

The Oguntoye Twins, who are the initiators of Famous World Twins Festival and founders of Twins Tourism, were decorated at a ceremony chaired by Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Yemi Farounbi.

Dr Farounbi, during the celebration with the theme: “Museums, Sustainability…