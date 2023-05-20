President-elect and the government of national competence in perspective

In this piece, I want to reflect on one of the single most novel ideas from the President-elect and one important condition indeed, that will facilitate the institutional and governance reforms and therefore the game changer for the Tinubu administration. For me, what the administration needs, as a matter of imperative, is a government that operates according to the dictates of a competence model which the president-elect himself pronounced. The question therefore is: since Tinubu is committed to instituting a government of national competence, what does that intention suggest in practice?

I have traced the origin of Nigeria’s romance with institutional incompetence to the juncture when…