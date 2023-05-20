Matawalle’s $2m bribe hoax: We’ll not bandy words with suspect — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Friday night said it would not be drawn into a mud fight with Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, following investigation on alleged corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of the State.

Reacting to the governor’s interview with BBC Hausa Service in which he made bribery allegations against EFCC Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement made available to Tribune Online, stated that Matawalle’s recourse to mudslinging was symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at…