Women trade group advocates inclusion in informal sector

The Centre for Support of Women in Unpaid and Informal Employment in Nigeria (WIIEN) has advocated an inclusive working environment and government support for Nigerian women

Members of the women’s trade group made this charge on Thursday in Ibadan during the inauguration of the centre and the maiden edition of their annual conference.

In her address, the Executive Director of the centre, Mrs Alaba Ehindero, lamented the challenges and struggles women and families in the informal work sector − without social protection and employment rights − go through to make ends meet.

She stated that the mission of the centre is to reduce gender gaps in the work of women through human capital…