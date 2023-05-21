5 ways to maintain healthy skin in Nigeria’s hot weather

Nigeria’s scorching hot weather can be tough on our skin, but fret not! With a few simple tricks, you can maintain a healthy and radiant complexion. Let’s explore five easy tips to keep your skin glowing under the blazing Nigerian sun.

Shield Up with Sun Protection

Defend your skin from the sun’s harsh rays by slathering on some sunscreen. Look for one with a high SPF and apply it generously to exposed areas. Don’t forget to seek shade during peak sun hours to give your skin a break.

Stay Hydrated Inside and Out

Combat the heat by drinking plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated. Don’t forget to moisturize your skin with lightweight, non-greasy products to…