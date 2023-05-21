A peep into history (III)

A young man was led into my office as the editor of The PUNCH one day decades ago; his name is Ibe Eresia-Eke (where is he now?), Executive Chairman (as title-crazy Nigerians often over-burden the title “Chairman” as if, standing alone, it is not “executive” enough!) of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State. He should be happy but he was not because fire was on his rooftop. His advert, which moved me to cause him to be interviewed, is as captured below titled “Don’t break IBB’s heart” Please read:

“The temptation has been strong to write to the President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, about the blatant and disgraceful use of State power to crush…