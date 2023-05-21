AMVCA 2023: Tobi Bakre wins Best Actor for ‘Brotherhood’

Nollywood actor, Tobi Bakre has snagged the award for Best Actor in a Drama for his role in the series “Brotherhood.”

Tobi’s was nominated alongside Blossom Chukwujekwu for “The Trade,” Chidi Mokeme for “Shanty Town,” Chimezie Imo for “Choke,” Daniel Etim-Effiong for “Kofa,” Femi Adebayo for “King of Thieves (Agesinkole),” NKakalukanyi Patriq for “Tembele,” O.C. Ukeje for “Black Mail,” Richard Mofe Damijo for “Four Four Forty Four,” and Tope Tedela for “All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White.”

Since his appearance at the Big Brother Nigeria a little over four years ago, he has continued to impress fans with his versatility in…