Buhari’s 8 years administration: Our Verdicts —Nigerians

FUNMILAYO AREMU, VINCENT KURAUN, JOHNSON BABAJIDE, SUBAIR MOHAMMED, BOLA BADMUS, HAKEEM GBADAMOSI, KOLA OYELERE, JOHNKENNEDY UZOMA, IDAHOSA MOSES, MICHAEL OVAT, ISAAC SHOBAYO, report on the reactions of Nigerian to the eight-year administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

As the curtain draws on the eight-year administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, reactions from different parts of the country have shown that it may not have been the type of governance they envisaged eight years ago when the government took over the reins of power.

While some Nigerians were quick to knock the presidency in some sectors, others applauded the government saying Nigeria has progressed or taken a leap…