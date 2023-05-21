Dadin Kowa hydropower contributes 401 gigawatts to national grid – MABON MD

The Managing Director of Mabon Limited, Engr. Richard Madubunyi, has disclosed that the Dadin Kowa Hydropower plant had so far contributed about 401 Gigawatt of power to the National Grid.

Madubunyi disclosed this at the Commissioning of the 40 MW Dadin Kowa Hydroelectric Power Plant in Gombe State.

He said: “Thus far the power plant has contributed 401 Gigawatts of power to the National Grid. This is despite the challenges that are normally associated with the operations of a new Power Plant, bearing in mind the technical, and regulatory challenges.”

He further said, MABON aim is to generate even more power for the people and industries in Nigeria as the company will also continue to…