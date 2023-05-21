Flood: NEMA solicits technical support from UNDRR, Development Agencies

Following the recent public presentation of 2023 Climate-Related Preparedness and Mitigation Strategies on flood predictions, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has developed a programme of partnership with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) and Nigerian Hydrological Service (NIHSA) to downscale the early warning alerts to communities in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NEMA Director General, Mr. Mustapha Habib Ahmed disclosed this during a presentation on the Mid-term review of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR) 2015-2030 held at the United Nations Headquarters, New York.

With the hindsight of the 2022 flood disaster…