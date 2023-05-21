I failed courses, struggled with life during my university days, says Woli Arole

Comedian turned prophet, Woli Arole, has chronicled his struggling days as an undergraduate at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State, saying he never knew he could become a source of inspiration to anyone today.

Arole, who started his comedy journey with his friend, Asiri, on Instagram some years back, stated this after receiving an award of excellence and inspiration by the students of OAU on Friday.

Arole, who arrived Nigeria from London, his new base, to be part of the event ,said he was in the school to encourage students about how to keep trusting God and recognise opportunities that will follow.

Speaking about his undergraduate days in the same school, the comedian…