NDLEA intercepts UK-bound N.5bn worth meth, arrests baron, seals Lekki mansion

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a large consignment of methamphetamine concealed in powdered custard containers as part of a consolidated cargo going to London, United Kingdom at the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos International Airport.

The Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi disclosed this in a statement on Sunday said, the illicit drug consignment weighing 30.10 kilograms with a street value of N567million was detected and seized by the operatives of the Agency at the airport on May 26.

The seizures, according to Babafemi, was swiftly followed by series of follow-up operations that led to the arrest of a freight agent, Nwobodo…