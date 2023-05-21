Ondo APC chairman deceitful, insincere, selfish – Group

A group, Sunshine Movement has berated the Ondo All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Engr Ade Adetimehin over his poor way of handling party affairs and gross incompetence.

In a statement by the Chairman of the group, Adewole Ifedayo said Adetimehin has lost all sense of modicum to still function as the state chairman of the party.

“He has hijacked the whole party machinery and turned it into his personal business. He sits in his comfort zone with few renegades within the party to make decisions for us”

“It has got to a point where we couldn’t take it anymore,” he said. We have passed a vote of no confidence on Adetimehin over his high- handedness”

‘Adetimehin has…