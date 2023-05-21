Proof and Prove Again – Tribune Online

Sample 1: “You cannot proof somebody with 8.9m votes rigged…when you shared 15m votes…” (Opera News, 12 May, 2023)

The word of interest is proof which occurs in the context: “You cannotproof…” The context shows quite clearly that the word proof is intended as a verb. Please note the modal auxiliary cannot immediately preceding the word. The question that should engage our minds next is: Is the form proof a verb? Those truly familiar with the English language do know of course that the form proof is not a verb but a noun. The verb form is prove and the noun form is proof.

Now read the following sentences in which the noun proof is put in sentences: 1) The grandeur of nature is…