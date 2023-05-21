Security beefed up in Abuja ahead Tinubu’s inauguration

Ahead of the May 29th official Inauguration of a new administration in the country, security forces have stepped up security in the Nation’s Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja and its environments

The investigation by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the security forces comprising the Military, the Department of State Services, DSS, the Nigeria Police Force NPF, the Nigerian Customs Service NCS, the Nigerian Immigration Service NIS, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have adequately mobilized their personnel and equipment to the Capital Territory

According to findings, both personnel and the equipment are also being deployed to man strategic locations within and around…