Soludo preaches peace as APGA holds LGA’s congress in Anambra

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on Saturday, held a successful Congress across the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

Our Correspondent, who monitored the exercise, report that a consensus option was adopted in the exercise.

The State Governor, Charles Soludo, who expressed joy over the conduct, commended the party members for conducting themselves in an orderly manner during the process.

He noted that the peaceful situation is an indication that the party has come to stayed as one family in Anambra State.

At Nneni, Headquarters of Anaocha Local Government Area of the State, Chief Anthony Ugorji, was elected as the new Chairman of the party in the Council Area.

In his…