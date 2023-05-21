Students demand inclusion of Robotics science in Lagos school curriculum

Students in Lagos State on Sunday urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to include Robotics Science into their school curriculum to develop further technology set skills of the younger population.

The students made the call after participating in the Robotics competition organised in the Ikorodu Division of the state as part of the inauguration activities for the second term of Governor Sanwo-Olu, coming up on May 29, 2023, expressing confidence that investment in this ecosystem would build the science and technology space of the state and Nigeria at large.

Speaking at the occasion, a representative of the CMS Girls Senior Grammar school, Ikorodu, Miss Joe Halimat, said that…