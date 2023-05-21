Watching Wasiu Ayinde play music inspired me —Dipo Ayinde

Fuji music composer and performer in the United States, Fakorede Yusuf with stage names “King Dipo Ayinde” and “K3 De future” has revealed that he learnt a lot from watching music maestro, Wasiu Ayinde perform.

According to Dipo, who has built a unique music brand for himself in Europe, he grew up listening to and watching video performances of the late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister.

Speaking with R about how his music career started, he stated that “I have been a lover of Fuji music for years. I grew up listening to and watching performance videos of the late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Ayinla Kolington and Wasiu Ayinde Marshal. But there is something strikingly unique about Wasiu…