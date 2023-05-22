Capital market registrars condemn rise in cyber attacks

THE Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR) has expressed concerns over sustained rise in digital transactions and cyberattacks, especially in finance, globally.

The President & Chairman of Council of the ICMR, Mr Oluseyi Owoturo, in a statement in Lagos said an escalation in threats from cybersecurity had given rise to renewed efforts by capital market firms to safeguard data.

According to him, capital market firms require protection from cybersecurity threats, just like any other firm in today’s digitalised business ecosystem.

“An escalation in threats from cybersecurity offenders has given rise to renewed efforts by capital market firms towards, mitigating risks and…