Ecobank shareholders approve resolution to raise additional Tier 1, Tier 2-qualifying subordinated debt

SHAREHOLDERS of Ecobank Transnational Incorporation has approved the resolution authorising to raise senior-ranked debt, additional Tier 1, Tier 2-qualifying subordinated debt or a combination of any of these forms of instruments as the board of directors may deem appropriate.

These are part of resolutions approved at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated’s 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Emergency General Meeting (EGM).

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (“ETI”), the parent of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African bank with a presence in 35 African countries, held its 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and an Extra Ordinary General Meeting in Lomé, Togo recently.

At the…