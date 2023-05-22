El-Rufai deposes two traditional rulers

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has approved the deposition of the traditional rulers of Piriga and Arak Chiefdoms, His Highness Jonathan Paragua Zamuna and His Highness General Aliyu Iliyah Yammah, respectively.

A statement signed by the Commissioner of Local Government, Hajiya Umma K Ahmad, stated that the two traditional rulers cease to hold their respective offices from Monday, 22nd May 2023.

A statement stated that the depositions follow recommendations from the Ministry of Local Government in line with the provisions of Section 11 of the Traditional Institutions Law No. 21 of 2021.

According to the commissioner, ‘’the District Head of Garun Kurama, Mr Babangida Sule, will…