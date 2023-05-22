History made as Oyetunji delivers maiden Poly Ibadan valedictory lecture

History was made recently at The Polytechnic Ibadan, as one of its long-time lecturer, Dr Ismail Oyetunji, delivered the first ever valedictory lecture in the institution.

Speaking on the lecture topic titled: ‘Re-enacting The Past Glorious Days of The Polytechnic Ibadan: The Roles Of The Stakeholders’, at the Assembly Hall, North Campus of the institution, Oyetunji, who began his career in the school sometime in 1996, was able to brilliantly highlighted some giant strides the institution has been able to record since existence and how those giant strides can still be improved on.

He noted that for Polytechnic education in Nigeria to be relevant globally, it should promote development…