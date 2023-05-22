NAPPS to partner FG, states on housing scheme for members Separato

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has concluded plans to partner with the Federal and some state governments to build decent and affordable houses for interested members across the country.

The National President of NAPPS, Yomi Otubela, made this disclosure at a virtual training workshop organised by the association in conjunction with the UK-based Afrikindness, a non-profit public-benefit organisation, for members and other educators.

He said the housing project is in the form of an intervention drive by NAPPS using its National Multipurpose Cooperative Society as a platform to achieve the dream.

He explained that the dearth of decent housing facilities…