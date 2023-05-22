Nurturing your brain child – Tribune Online

Don’t abort what should be nurtured! Don’t nurture what should be aborted!

The command is to be fruitful, occupy and multiply. It does not only mean to do so biologically. Logically, it does mean also to be productive intellectually. Intellectual fruitfulness is a product of investment in knowledge. Intellectual barrenness (brain drain) is real also. Knowledge sustains creativity. Without creativity, productivity drops. The source of a thing is its sustenance. Knowledge drives creativity, while creativity drives productivity. Knowledge is also the food of the soul (the mind). Without relevant and useful knowledge, a brain child will be mal-nurtured and unfit to exist as an economic…