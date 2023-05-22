PHOTOS: Kunle Afolayan excited over Anikulapo’s five AMVCA awards wins

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afolayan, has expressed his excitement after winning five Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards on Saturday evening.

The actor shared pictures from the event and the five awards via his Instagram account on Monday.

He thanked God, his families, colleagues and friends for their support, saying, “All thanks to Olodumare 5 Awards. Congratulations to the winning team. Thanks to #naijaonnetflix for the partnership to make the film, and thanks to #africamagic for the recognition.

“Thanks to the #kunlesfolayanfans and soldiers out there. Thanks to Maami and all my well-wishers for the prayers and thanks to families and friends for the support.”

Afolayan’s movie…