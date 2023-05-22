Police rescue kidnapped Medical Doctor, nine others in Benue

In a successful operation on Monday, police in Benue State rescued ten kidnapped victims, among them Dr Etito Obadiah, a medical doctor.

The Commissioner of Police, Okoro Julius, paraded eight suspects believed to be connected to the incidents.

According to Commissioner Julius, three suspects were arrested in relation to the abduction of Dr Etito Obadiah and nine other individuals found in the kidnappers’ den.

Additionally, five suspects were paraded in connection with the murder of Babatunde Moses, a 29-year-old victim.

The medical doctor, who serves at the Federal Medical Center in Makurdi, had been kidnapped approximately ten days prior to the successful rescue.

The police team from…