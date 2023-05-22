Rivers APC withdraws petition against PDP, INEC

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC, announced the withdrawal of its petition against the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the March 18, 2023 Governorship Election.

But in a swift reaction, the Spokesman of the APC in Rivers state, Darlington Nwauju declared that Pastor Tonye Cole the Governorship flagbearer of the party in the election, has not withdrawn his case.

With the withdrawal of the APC, Cole remains the only petitioner against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Fubara Siminalayi.

Cole is challenging the victory of Siminalayi in…