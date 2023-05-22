Stamping judicial authority on 2023 presidential election scam won’t be good — Archbishop  Separato

The Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Dr David O.C Onuoha has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the management of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC of “deceit, falsehood and impunity”, in the execution of the national exercise.

The Archbishop while presenting his 120-page Presidential Address, weekend, at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Ezeoke Nsu, Ehime Mbano local council area of Imo State congratulated Nigerians for exercising their right to choose their leaders, in the last general elections that gulped nearly N400 billion of taxpayers money

He regretted that despite all the promises and assurances, INEC, to the embarrassment,…