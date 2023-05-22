Supreme Court fixes May 26 to deliver judgement in PDP’s case against Tinubu, Shettima

The Supreme Court on Monday fixed May 26, 2023, to deliver judgment in an appeal brought before it by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A five-member panel of Justices of the apex court, led by Justice John Okoro fixed the date after all the parties involved adopted and argued their briefs in the matter.

While the counsel to the APC, Mr Babatunde Ogala (SAN) asked the court to strike out the case since the 180 days stipulated by law to hear the case has elapsed, Mr Joe Agim (SAN), who represented the PDP argued that the issue of 180 days does not apply because the matter of double nomination was purely…