The killing of corruption-resisting EFCC cadet

THE denegation of some law enforcement agents in the country has become an issue of grave concern. The veritable issue is not just about their inability to deliver optimally on their mandates; it is, more significantly, about their tendency to become a crucial part of the problems their agencies were established to solve. They seem to have developed a penchant for latching onto the privilege of being insiders within the law enforcement and security apparatuses to engage in activities that are obverse to, and capable of vitiating the accomplishment of their mandates. Just recently, an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) cadet identified as Abel Isah was allegedly killed by…