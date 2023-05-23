Ariston reveals commitment to sustainable energy efficiency in homes

ARISTON, one of the worldwide leaders in the thermal comfort industry, has reaffirmed commitment to promoting energy efficiency in various households or homes by providing quality and energy-efficient products or solutions.

The Managing Director, Central Africa, Ariston Group, Solomon Umoh, disclosed this during the Country Manager’s forum with the media in Lagos

Speaking on the theme: “We are Champion, Ariston goes Renewable with Water Heaters, saves Double-Digit Energy Cost,” Umoh stressed that the company is committed to the cause of energy efficiency as enunciated in its sustainable growth strategy.

He noted that the development of renewable and high-efficiency products and…