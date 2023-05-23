Buhari inaugurates N206.1bn 2nd Niger Bridge

President Muhammad Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated the multi-billion naira 1.6km second Niger bridge.

Speaking virtually at the occasion held at the Bridge Head by Toll, Asaba end of the bridge, Buhari said infrastructure development was deliberately a key focal point of his administration to create wealth and make poverty alleviation easier.

“We do not act on infrastructure by accident. It has been a deliberate choice for our government as a tool to fight poverty, to create economic growth and employment and to open the path of prosperity for our people,” he said.

The President said he shared the concerns of Nigerians about the debt profile of the country, noting however that the debts…