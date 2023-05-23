Court adjourns Seun Kuti’s trial till Wednesday

Justice Adeola Olatubosun of the Chief Magistrates Court in Yaba, Lagos State, has reportedly adjourned the trial of Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, to Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Tribune Online gathered that the trial, which was slated for Tuesday, May 23, was said to have been adjourned as a result of the judge’s absence from the court.

It would be recalled that a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos granted an application for extension of remand of afrobeat singer Seun Kuti for additional four days.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Olatubosun, extended Kuti’s remand until May 22.

Mr Simon Lough (SAN), who led a police legal team to the court, had moved the application.

According to…