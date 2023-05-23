Eight days to go: Ganduje dissolves cabinet

Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has dissolved his cabinet and ordered all Public Officers holding political appointments to hand over affairs of their offices in line with established procedure.

This was contained in a statement made available on Tuesday and titled “Handover of Activates” from the office of the Secretary to the State Government and signed by permanent secretary Hajiya Bilkisu Maimota.

The Governor then directed all Commissioners, Special Advisers, chief Executives of Parastatals/Government owned-Companies and other political appointees to hand over to the permanent secretaries and Director Administration and general services in their respective…