Google expands flood alerts to 80 countries, including eight new in Africa

Google has announced the expansion of its Flood Hub platform to cover 80 countries worldwide, including the addition of eight new countries in Africa.

To date, 23 African countries are on the Flood Hub. This expansion comes as part of AI-enabled efforts to address the devastating impacts of floods and provide critical support to vulnerable communities.

The Flood Hub platform now offers forecasts up to seven days in advance, benefitting a population of 460 million people globally. This expansion extends the reach of Flood Hub’s valuable services to countries such as Brazil, Nigeria, Pakistan and Thailand.

The Flood Hub platform has been available in several African countries prior to this…